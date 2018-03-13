The 2018 National Magazine Award Winners
[Feature Writing] A Most American Terrorist: The Making of Dylann Roof
“I decided that if he would not tell us his story, then I would.”
[Reporting] The Uncounted
An on-the-ground investigation reveals that the U.S.-led battle against ISIS — hailed as the most precise air campaign in history — is killing far more Iraqi civilians than the coalition has acknowledged.
[Public Interest] From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories
The articles that helped end Weinstein and start #MeToo.
[Columns] Why the Harvey Weinstein Sexual-Harassment Allegations Didn’t Come Out Until Now
“I have been having conversations about Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual harassment for more than 17 years.”
[Essays] My Family's Slave
“She lived with us for 56 years. She raised me and my siblings without pay. I was 11, a typical American kid, before I realized who she was.”
[Digital Innovation] 17776: An American Football Story
What football will look like in the future.